Watch Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Highlights From NBA All-Star Game

The Boston Celtics were well-represented during the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown earned the trip to State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and neither disappointed. Ultimately, though, it was Brown and Team LeBron that earned a 170-150 win over Tatum and Team Durant.

Brown finished with 22 points on 75 percent shooting (8-for-12) while hitting five of his seven 3-point attempts. He added five rebounds, two steals and one assist.

“I couldn’t ask for nothing more,” Brown said, per the Celtics. “I had a great time.”

Tatum scored 21 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including a 3-for-9 clip from beyond the arc. The Celtics wing filled the stat sheet, too, with seven assists, four steals and three rebounds.