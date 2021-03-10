Julian Edelman Pens ‘Open Letter’ To Meyers Leonard After Anti-Jewish Slur

NESN Logo Sign In

The controversy surrounding Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard prompted a response from New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Earlier this week, video circulated of Leonard using an anti-Semitic slur during a “Call of Duty” live stream broadcast over Twitch.

On Wednesday, Edelman, who is Jewish, posted an “open letter” to Leonard on social media offering “some perspective” and inviting the NBA player to join him for a Shabbat dinner.

“So we’ve never met, I hope we can one day soon,” Edelman wrote. “I’m sure you’ve been getting lots of criticism for what you said. Not trying to add to that, I just want to offer some perspective.

“I get the sense that you didn’t use that word out of hate, more out of ignorance. Most likely, you weren’t trying to hurt anyone or even profile Jews in your comment. That’s what makes it so destructive. When someone intends to be hateful, it’s usually met with great resistance. Casual ignorance is harder to combat and has greater reach, especially when you command great influence. Hate is like a virus. Even accidentally, it can rapidly spread.

“I’m down in Miami fairly often. Let’s do a Shabbat dinner with some friends I’ll show you a fun time.”

The Heat released a statement Tuesday saying their organization “vehemently condemns the use of any form of hate speech” and that Leonard will be “away from the team indefinitely.” The NBA is investigating the incident.

Leonard, who entered the NBA in 2012 and is in his second season with Miami, apologized in a statement Tuesday, saying his “ignorance about (the slur’s) history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse.”

“This is not a proper representation of who I am,” The 29-year-old wrote. “… I promise to do better and know that my future actions will be more powerful than my use of this word.”

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images