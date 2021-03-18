Men’s Hockey East Wrap: UMass Lowell Pulls Off Incredible 2OT Comeback Vs. BC

NESN Logo Sign In

What a game.

UMass Lowell has punched its ticket to the Men’s Hockey East finals with an epic 6-5 victory over Boston College in Wednesday’s semifinals round.

The Eagles entered the third period up 4-2, but the River Hawks made an incredible third-period push to send this game to overtime. Matt Brown hit the game-winner with eight minutes left in double-OT to complete one heck of a comeback for Lowell.

Anthony Baxter (twice), Reid Stefanson, Andre Lee and Lucas Condotta also scored for the River Hawks. Lee, Baxter and Chase Blackmun had two points apiece.

Marshall Warren, Mike Hardman, Alex Newhook and Marc McLaughin scored for BC. Newhook had five points (2 goals, 3 assists) while Matt Boldy had assists on four of BC’s five goals.

Here’s how it all went down.

EARLY EAGLES EDGE

BC wasted no time lighting the lamp.

The Eagles went on their first power play after six minutes of play, but Lowell drew its own penalty 35 seconds later to force a 4-on-4 situation.

That didn’t impact BC much, though, because a minute later, Warren found the back of the River Hawks’ net off a nifty dish from Matt Boldy to make give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Lowell failed to score on its second man-advantage of the period following a Patrick Giles tripping call midway through in the frame.

The River Hawks outshot the Eagles 11-6 while BC topped Lowell 11-9 in face-offs.

BC BOLSTERS LEAD

Lowell seemed to start the period on the right skate, but BC eventually got its groove back.

The River Hawks went on the power play early in the second after Shamburger was called for interference, which he wasn’t a fan of. But a solid Eagles kill kept Lowell at bay.

BC tacked on its second goal of the game a minute later on a 3-0 tic-tac-toe play finished by Hardman off yet another nice feed from Boldy.

Newhook was next to score after registering assists on both previous goals. His wrister blazed past Henry Welsch and gave the Eagles a 3-0 lead with 7:20 on the clock.

Lowell responded just 21 seconds later.

Baxter potted the team’s first goal of the game with a laser from the blue line.

The River Hawks got another chance to trim the Eagles’ lead after Michael Karrow went to the box for holding, but didn’t capitalize.

Instead, BC pushed its lead back to three with 1:13 left in the period on Newhook’s second goal (and fourth point) of the game.

Lowell still outshot BC 20-14.