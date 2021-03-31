MLB Awards 2021: Our Picks For MVP, Cy Young, Rookie Of The Year

NESN Logo Sign In

Vaccines are being administered. Fans are returning to the stands. The MLB regular-season schedule once again features 162 games.

Finally, after what felt like the worst year in human history, there’s light at the end of the tunnel, with the latest indication coming this week when Major League Baseball begins its 2021 campaign Thursday with a full Opening Day slate.

We’ve been previewing the 2021 season from all angles, offering 21 random (and bold?) predictions, pinpointing three dark-horse teams that could surprise everyone and breaking down the entire MLB landscape through a betting lens.

Now, let’s focus on individual MLB awards, taking a stab at which players will win the MVP Award, Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year Award in the American League and National League.

We asked our NESN Digital team to submit their predictions for who will bring home the MLB hardware this season, and some picks proved more popular than others. Let’s dive in.

Lauren Campbell

AL MVP: Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

AL Rookie of the Year: Bobby Dalbec, Boston Red Sox

NL Rookie of the Year: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Mike Cole

AL MVP: Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees

NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

AL Rookie of the Year: Andrew Vaughn, Chicago White Sox

NL Rookie of the Year: Ian Anderson, Atlanta Braves

Ricky Doyle

AL MVP: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

NL MVP: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGom, New York Mets

AL Rookie of the Year: Jarred Kelenic, Seattle Mariners

NL Rookie of the Year: Ian Anderson, Atlanta Braves

Adam London

AL MVP: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr, Atlanta Braves

AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox

NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

AL Rookie of the Year: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

NL Rookie of the Year: Sixto Sanchez, Miami Marlins

Sean McGuire

AL MVP: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

NL MVP: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

AL Rookie of Year: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

NL Rookie of Year: Sixto Sanchez, Miami Marlins

Logan Mullen

AL MVP: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

NL MVP: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

AL Cy Young: Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

AL Rookie of the Year: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

NL Rookie of The Year: Sixto Sanchez, Miami Marlins

Dakota Randall

AL MVP: Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

NL MVP: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

AL Rookie of the Year: Jarred Kelenic, Seattle Mariners

NL Rookie of the Year: Ian Anderson, Atlanta Braves

Ben Watanabe

AL MVP: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

NL MVP: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

AL Cy Young: Hyun Jin Ryu, Toronto Blue Jays

NL Cy Young: Blake Snell, San Diego Padres

AL Rookie of the Year: Nick Madrigal, Chicago White Sox

NL Rookie of the Year: Sixto Sanchez, Miami Marlins

BREAKDOWN

Now that each person’s picks have been revealed, here’s a top-level overview of the responses, by award.

AL MVP: Mike Trout (4), Bo Bichette (1), Alex Bregman (1), Giancarlo Stanton (1) Gleyber Torres (1)

NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr. (3), Juan Soto (2), Fernando Tatis Jr. (2), Christian Yelich (1)

AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber (3), Lucas Giolito (2), Hyun Jin Ryu (1), Gerrit Cole (1), Tyler Glasnow (1)

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom (5), Walker Buehler (2), Blake Snell (1)

AL Rookie of the Year: Randy Arozarena (3), Jarred Kelenic (2), Bobby Dalbec (1), Nick Madrigal (1), Andrew Vaughn (1)

NL Rookie of the Year: Sixto Sanchez (4), Ian Anderson (3), Ke’Bryan Hayes (1)

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images