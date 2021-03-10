NASCAR Phoenix Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday Cup Series Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway is set.

NASCAR on Wednesday revealed the full starting order for the Instacart 500 with Brad Keselowski, who finished second last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, claiming the pole position. Penzoil 400 winner Kyler Larson will start second with Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five.

Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway:

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Kyle Larson

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Christopher Bell

5. Martin Truex Jr

6. Chase Elliott

7. Kyle Busch

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Joey Logano

10. William Byron

11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr

12. Kurt Busch

13. Austin Dillon

14. Erik Jones

15. Ryan Preece

16. Michael McDowell

17. Chris Buescher

18. Kevin Harvick

19. Ryan Newman

20. Matt DiBenedetto

21. Alex Bowman

22. Ross Chastain

23. Tyler Reddick

24. Cole Custer

25. Bubba Wallace

26. Chase Briscoe

27. Daniel Suarez

28. Anthony Alfredo

29. Justin Haley

30. BJ McLeod

31. Cody Ware

32. Aric Almirola

33. Corey LaJoie

34. JJ Yeley

35. Quin Houff

36. Josh Bilicki

37. Timmy Hill

38. James Davison

The race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.