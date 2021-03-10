NASCAR Phoenix Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday Cup Series Race

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway is set.
NASCAR on Wednesday revealed the full starting order for the Instacart 500 with Brad Keselowski, who finished second last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, claiming the pole position. Penzoil 400 winner Kyler Larson will start second with Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five.
Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway:
1. Brad Keselowski
2. Kyle Larson
3. Denny Hamlin
4. Christopher Bell
5. Martin Truex Jr
6. Chase Elliott
7. Kyle Busch
8. Ryan Blaney
9. Joey Logano
10. William Byron
11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
12. Kurt Busch
13. Austin Dillon
14. Erik Jones
15. Ryan Preece
16. Michael McDowell
17. Chris Buescher
18. Kevin Harvick
19. Ryan Newman
20. Matt DiBenedetto
21. Alex Bowman
22. Ross Chastain
23. Tyler Reddick
24. Cole Custer
25. Bubba Wallace
26. Chase Briscoe
27. Daniel Suarez
28. Anthony Alfredo
29. Justin Haley
30. BJ McLeod
31. Cody Ware
32. Aric Almirola
33. Corey LaJoie
34. JJ Yeley
35. Quin Houff
36. Josh Bilicki
37. Timmy Hill
38. James Davison
The race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.