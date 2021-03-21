Nathan Eovaldi Notes Red Sox Pitcher Who Could Be ‘Secret Weapon’

NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Whitlock has earned strong praised from Alex Cora, and it’s been followed up with another complimentary review from fellow Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

“He’s very focused and determined to be a part of this team, and he’s doing everything (he can to make it),” Eovaldi said of Whitlock, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “He’s going about his business the right way. I’m not surprised with what he’s been able to do out there on the field just because of the way he’s handling himself in and around the clubhouse and out there in the bullpen.

“So, he’s kind of our secret weapon right there,” Eovaldi added.

Whitlock was acquired by the Red Sox from the New York Yankees in the Rule 5 Draft in December. The 24-year-old has never pitched above Double-A, but has put together an impressive spring training campaign in which he looks well-deserving of a roster spot. And it comes after Whitlock missed all of last season due to Tommy John surgery.

Whitlock has expressed how, since his Tommy John surgery, he’s not taking anything for granted.

Most recently, Whitlock threw three scoreless innings in Friday’s 11-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. He’s allowed one run in nine Grapefruit League innings while striking out 12 batters.

Whitlock, a more natural starter, would be more likely to fit the reliever or opener role this season, and it seems like he has the confidence of teammates like Eovaldi.

Thumbnail photo via Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images