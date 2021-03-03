NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees may be a heated rival, but we’re glad to hear Aaron Boone’s surgery was successful.

The 47-year-old manager had to take medical leave for a procedure to receive a pacemaker in Tampa, Fla. on Wednesday, and the team provided an update that evening.

“Manager Aaron Boone is out of surgery and in the recovery room at St. Joe’s hospital. The procedure went as expected,” a Tweet from the Yankees official account announced.

Boone had been experiencing symptoms of lightheadedness, shortness of breath and was lethargic. And considering his medical history with a 2009 open heart surgery, a pacemaker was necessary.