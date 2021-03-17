NHL Writer Names This Bruins Star As Boston’s Midseason MVP

NESN Logo Sign In

Where would the Boston Bruins be in 2021 without a player whose value is beyond question?

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan named Bruins left wing Brad Marchand the team’s “midseason MVP” Wednesday. Marchand has been ever-present on Boston’s top line and has racked up the most points on the team by a comfortable margin.

“There’s a legitimate case to be made that Charlie McAvoy is the Bruins’ first-half MVP, shouldering the No. 1 defenseman role while adding more offense,” Kaplan wrote. “But Brad Marchand’s overall impact – and 31 points through 25 games – is hard to ignore.”

Marchand has played himself into consideration for at least on NHL award this season. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski included Marchand on his “way too early” list of Hart Trophy candidates last month. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy made a case last week for voters to consider Marchand for both the NHL MVP award and the Selke Trophy, which recognizes the league’s top defensive forward.

Marchand and Co. still will have to continue to shine over the next 29 games or so in order to further his claim for the aforementioned awards. However, he’s well on his way, as nods from Kaplan, Wyshynski and Cassidy show.

