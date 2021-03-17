Hunter Henry Fired Up In Post Confirming Patriots Signing

NESN Logo Sign In

Welcome to the Patriots, Hunter Henry.

In a pair of tweets Wednesday, Henry said goodbye to the Los Angeles Chargers and hello to New England, confirming his reported free agent contract with the Patriots. Henry on Tuesday reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Patriots, who have made a ton of headlines ahead of the start of NFL free agency.

Here are the posts:

“You took me in as a 21-year-old kid from Arkansas and gave me a chance in the NFL. I was able to come to an amazing organization where I grew as a player, teammate, man and husband. These last five years have been nothing short of amazing. Every time I stepped on that field, I gave everything that I had for my teammates, coaches and fans. It was an honor representing the bolt as a player and captain for the Chargers organization. I will always be thankful for the Chargers as they gave me the chance to live out my dream. Thank you.”

Let’s gooo baby! Ready to get this thing rolling! Yessirrrrr @Patriots pic.twitter.com/YPbOcEi4uS — Hunter Henry (@Hunter_Henry84) March 17, 2021

Bold move for a new Patriots tight end to post a photo of himself spiking a football. Just saying.

With fellow Patriots acquisition Jonnu Smith, Henry has a chance to form one of the better tight end tandems in recent NFL memory.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images