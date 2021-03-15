Patriots Free Agency Primer: Everything To Know As League Year Begins

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick’s bid to rebuild the New England Patriots’ roster after their worst season since 2000 begins in earnest this week.

Here’s everything you need to know as NFL free agency gets underway:

WHEN DOES FREE AGENCY BEGIN?

The legal tampering period — when teams are allowed to begin negotiating with representatives for external free agents — opens Monday at noon ET. Teams cannot officially sign free agents or finalize trades until the 2021 NFL league year kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

HOW MUCH CAP SPACE DO THE PATRIOTS HAVE?

Plenty.

We don’t have all the details on the four transactions they’ve made thus far (acquiring offensive tackle Trent Brown, re-signing quarterback Cam Newton and special teamer Justin Bethel and trading away offensive tackle Marcus Cannon), but the Patriots have somewhere in the neighborhood of $55 million in cap space, more than every NFL team except the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

My Patriots salary cap space number after the Marcus Cannon trade is $65,250,990. While it does account for Cam Newton, it does not account for Trent Brown or Justin Bethel. — Cap Space = $65,290,990 (@patscap) March 14, 2021

Note: The Brown and Cannon trades cannot be finalized until Wednesday.

WHO ARE THE PATRIOTS’ FREE AGENTS?

The Patriots already have re-signed Newton and Bethel, leaving them with 20 internal unrestricted free agents:

C David Andrews

S Terrence Brooks

RB Rex Burkhead

DT Adam Butler

WR Damiere Byrd

OLB Shilique Calhoun

LB Brandon Copeland

DT Carl Davis

ST Cody Davis

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

OL James Ferentz

K Nick Folk

DT Lawrence Guy

QB Brian Hoyer

CB Jason McCourty

WR Donte Moncrief

OLB John Simon

G Joe Thuney

RB James White

DE Deatrich Wise

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, who ranked second in the NFL with nine interceptions in 2020, is a restricted free agent. The Patriots likely will tender him at either a first- or second-round level, meaning an interested team would need to give up a corresponding draft pick if they signed Jackson to an offer sheet and the Patriots declined to match.

Jakob Johnson is an exclusive-rights free agent. If the Patriots extend a qualifying offer (a one-year contract for the league minimum) to the German fullback, he cannot negotiate with other teams.

WHAT ARE THE PATRIOTS NEEDS?

Part of that will depend on which internal free agents they re-sign, but the Patriots have clear needs at wide receiver, tight end, interior offensive line, defensive tackle, linebacker and edge defender.

If White leaves, New England could look to sign a veteran pass-catching back to replace him. If McCourty or Jackson departs or the Patriots trade Stephon Gilmore, cornerback would be in play. The Patriots bolstered their depth at offensive tackle by re-acquiring Brown, but that could be a position they target in the 2021 NFL Draft.

WHO’S OUT THERE?

More impact veterans than usual. Thanks to the NFL’s shrinking salary cap, many teams have needed to cut quality players this offseason to clear money off their books.

A sampling of some notable players available at positions of need:

Wide receiver

Kenny Golladay

Corey Davis

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Will Fuller

Curtis Samuel

Marvin Jones

Josh Reynolds

Emmanuel Sanders

John Brown

Keelan Cole

Adam Humphries

Sammy Watkins

A.J. Green

Tight end

Hunter Henry

Jonnu Smith

Gerald Everett

Kyle Rudolph

Jared Cook

Dan Arnold

Tyler Eifert

Robert Tonyan (RFA)

Defensive line

Dalvin Tomlinson

Shelby Harris

Ndamukong Suh

Tyson Alualu

Jurrell Casey

Henry Anderson

Kawaan Short

Derek Wolfe

Brent Urban

Solomon Thomas

Steve McLendon

Malcom Brown

Poona Ford (RFA)

Edge defender

Kyle Van Noy

Romeo Okwara

Tyus Bowser

Tarell Basham

Jordan Jenkins

Trent Murphy

Carlos Dunlap

Jadeveon Clowney

Linebacker

Jayon Brown

K.J. Wright

Denzel Perryman

Avery Williamson

B.J. Goodson

Reggie Ragland

Running back

Duke Johnson

Mike Davis

Jamaal Williams

Jerick McKinnon

Matt Breida

There also will be a number of former Patriots on the market. Van Noy, Malcom Brown, defensive end Adrian Clayborn and cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Justin Coleman all were cap casualties, and safety Duron Harmon and center/guard Ted Karras are impending free agents.

It would not be surprising to see at least one familiar face land back in Foxboro.

