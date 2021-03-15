Patriots Re-Signing Defensive End Deatrich Wise In NFL Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

Deatrich Wise is sticking with the team that drafted him.

The impending free agent defensive end is re-signing with the New England Patriots, a source told NESN’s Doug Kyed on Monday.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss was the first to report Wise’s new deal, the terms of which have not been reported.

Drafted in the fourth round by the Patriots in 2017, Wise has played in 62 of a possible 64 regular-season games over his four NFL campaigns. The 26-year-old has yet to match his five-sack rookie year but was one of New England’s more disruptive pass rushers last season, ranking second behind Chase Winovich with 30 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Wise also has improved as a run defender over the course of his Patriots tenure and made an effort to bulk up last offseason. He tallied a career-high 49 tackles in 2020 to go along with 2 1/2 sacks, two tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

The Patriots made a move to bolster their defensive line earlier Monday, agreeing to terms with free agent D-tackle Davon Godchaux on a two-year, $16 million deal. Internal free agents Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler remained unsigned as of Monday afternoon.

New England was highly active in the opening hours of the legal tampering period, also adding tight end Jonnu Smith, edge rusher Matt Judon and defensive back Jalen Mills. The Patriots also have agreed to trades involving offensive tackles Trent Brown (acquired from Las Vegas) and Marcus Cannon (dealt to Houston) and re-signed quarterback Cam Newton and special teamer Justin Bethel.

