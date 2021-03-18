Patriots Reportedly Checked In On Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson

NESN Logo Sign In

When things began to unravel between Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans earlier in the offseason, teams were rumored to be blowing up the team’s voicemail with inquiries about the quarterback.

The New England Patriots reportedly were among them.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Wednesday reported that there’s “no reason to believe” a trade is on the immediate horizon.

“While the Patriots checked in on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson’s availability earlier this offseason — as they did with every quarterback perceived to be available in a trade — it’s all quiet on that front at the moment,” Howe wrote.

Howe noted that with Watson publicly expressing his desire to leave Houston, you shouldn’t rule out a deal completely. Though now, it’s a little more complicated. Sure, the Patriots re-signed signed Cam Newton. But more pressing are the off-the-field issues Watson is facing all of a sudden.

On Wednesday, a third woman accused the quarterback of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit, which teams should be taken seriously.

We’ll see how things play out.

