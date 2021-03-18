NESN Logo Sign In

NFL coverage is going to look a little different come 2023.

The league has announced new deals with its media partners Amazon, CBS, ESPN/ABC, FOX, and NBC, which will run through 2033. And while a lot will remain the same, there are a couple of major changes mixed in.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what each outlet got in the deal:

AMAZON

Exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football” (starting in 2023)

No Super Bowl rights through 2033 season

CBS

Rights to Super Bowl in 2023, 2027 and 2031

Retains exclusive rights to AFC package of Sunday afternoon games

All games streamed via Paramount+

ESPN

Retains exclusive rights to “Monday Night Football”

Rights to Super Bowl in 2026 and 2030

May stream ABC and ESPN games on ESPN+

ESPN+ subscribers may stream one International Series game each season

FOX

Rights to Super Bowl in 2024, 2028 and 2032

Retains exclusive rights to NFC package of Sunday afternoon games

Digital rights “expanded” (including for Tubi TV)

NBC

Retains exclusive rights to “Sunday Night Football”

“SNF” and a “select number of NFL games” streamed on Peacock

Rights to Super Bowl in 2025, 2029 and 2033

Additionally, the NFL plans to provide “alternate presentations of select NFL games” similar to the Wild Card game that aired on Nickelodeon in January, which was a big hit on the Internet.

It’s unclear how much each network will pay for these rights, but rumors suggest it it costing them a pretty penny.

The NFL doubled the asking price for rights to broadcast specific games like “Monday Night Football,” Thursday Night Football” and “Sunday Night Football” from $1.9 to $3.8 billion, according to CNBC. Disney reportedly wasn’t keen on the pay increase, but NBC ABC and FOX appeared willing to pay up.

This move also allows the NFL to move forward with its plan to implement a 17-game season, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. One new media deal reportedly was required before the league was permitted to proceed.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images