Patriots Sign Veteran Linebacker For Special Teams Help

Add another name to the New England Patriots’ list of free agent signings.

Veteran linebacker LaRoy Reynolds signed with the Patriots on Wednesday. Reynolds broke the news himself, posting a photo on his Instagram page.

The 30-year-old Reynolds is experienced and well-traveled, appearing in 115 games for five franchises since he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He’s unlikely to help the Patriots much defensively — he hasn’t played more than 4 percent of his team’s defensive snaps since 2016 and never has played more than 12 percent — but should be a core special teamer if he cracks the 53-man roster.

Reynolds has played more than 240 special teams snaps in six of the last seven seasons, only failing to hit that mark when injuries limited him to nine games in 2016. He appeared in all 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season, playing 275 snaps in the kicking game (61 percent) and 40 on defense (4 percent).