Patriots’ Brandon Bolden Says He’s Returning In 2021 After COVID Opt-Out

Brandon Bolden plans to be back with the New England Patriots in 2021.

Bolden, one of eight Patriots players to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns, announced on social media Tuesday that he intends to play next season.

“For everyone asking,” the veteran running back wrote, “(expletive) yea I’ll be back.”

For everybody asking 💩 yea I’ll be back pic.twitter.com/U0ykrXzGsx — Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) December 30, 2020

Bolden has spent seven of his eight NFL seasons with the Patriots, who signed him as an undrafted rookie in 2012. He’s been a core special teamer and occasional offensive contributor, scoring a career-high four touchdowns in 2019.

Bolden also is a favorite of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who admitted he made a mistake in 2018 by letting Bolden go to the Miami Dolphins.

Belichick said Tuesday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” that he had not recently spoken with most of the Patriots’ opt-outs — a group that also included linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, wide receiver Marqise Lee, fullback Danny Vitale and guard Najee Toran — but planned to do so after the season.

NFL players who opted out had the terms of their contract delayed by one season, meaning all eight aforementioned Patriots are under contract for 2021 if they choose to play. Bolden will carry a $1.99 million salary cap hit with $500,000 in dead money.

The Patriots will close out their 2020 schedule this Sunday against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images