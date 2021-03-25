Rafael Devers Open to Talking Extension With Red Sox At ‘Right Time’

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers is focusing on the season ahead of him, not the future.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman’s contract runs through the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and agreed to a 4.575 million salary arbitration for the upcoming year.

Devers struggled a bit defensively in 2020, but has been a force at the plate with 74 home runs, 254 RBIs and a .279 average since debuting in 2017.

The 24-year-old spoke to the media Thursday ahead of Boston’s game spring training game against the Minnesota Twins, and was asked about a potential extension with the club. And while Devers is open to the discussion, he’s waiting for the “right time” for that to happen.

“Obviously, I’m open to having those discussions when it’s right to have them,” Devers told reporters through team translator Bryan Almonte. “This is the team that gave me my first chance to be a big-leaguer so I have a lot of love for this ballclub and this organization.”

Despite only being 24, Devers is entering his fourth full season with the Red Sox and is one of their longest-tenured players behind Xander Bogaerts.

Thumbnail photo via Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox