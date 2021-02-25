NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers’ 2020 Major League Baseball season on the defensive side was one to forget.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman amassed 14 errors in the abbreviated campaign, which led the league by four. Devers’ agent revealed he dealt with an ankle injury during the season that could have contributed to his struggles.

But Devers now is ready to put last year behind him and improve upon his mistakes.

“Obviously, the errors are an issue and that’s something I’m always working on and trying to avoid as much as I can going into this season,” Devers told reporters Wednesday through translator Bryan Almonte. “I’ve been working hard. The offseason, I spent a lot (of time) training, and something I really wanted to improve on was my defense.”

Having Alex Cora back as manager should help Devers in some aspects of his game.