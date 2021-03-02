This Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson Rumor Would Be Patriots’ Nightmare

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots had benefitted from playing in the AFC East — a division which Tom Brady ruled and all other signal-callers were laughing stocks — for two decades.

We already know one of those aspects has come to an end, and now the Patriots could be staring at the repercussions from their longstanding domination. After all, when it ends, it ends badly.

And at least one NFL writer could see that on the horizon very soon.

The Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard wrote Sunday how he could envision a scenario in which current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson lands with the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson is traded to the New York Jets.

Yes, Watson and Wilson in the AFC East.

Take a look at an excerpt from what Bedard published for Boston Sports Journal:

As we’ve reported, the Jets are not as high on Watson’s list and he has a no-trade clause so he can dictate where he goes. And I’m willing to wager Russell Wilson and his brand would love a trade to the Jets (they are on his list with the Dolphins, Saints, Raiders and Bears) and the New York media market.

… I would put the Dolphins in the driver’s seat for Watson, and they can offer Tua Tagovailoa, two 2021 first-round picks (third and 18th), two second-round picks and possibly another first in 2022 (Jets can offer a similar package with Sam Darnold).

There’s a possibility we could enter the 2021 season with this QB situation in the AFC East:

Bills: Josh Allen (if you’re a believer, I’m not until he does it again, with fans in the stands).

Dolphins: Deshaun Watson.

Jets: Russell Wilson (even if this doesn’t happen, it could be Zach Wilson or No. 2 draft QB du jour).

Patriots: Who the hell knows?

Yeah, especially based on the Patriots’ current quarterback situation (or lack thereof), that would be bad. Very bad.

Watson, as you’ve certainly heard by now, has requested a trade from Houston and reportedly will sit out the 2021 season if it’s not granted. Simply, things in Houston are in complete disarray.

Wilson in Seattle, however, doesn’t seem as steadfast in his trade demands, but nevertheless his unhappiness with the organization was reported.

