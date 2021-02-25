NESN Logo Sign In

The Texans may not be interested in taking calls about Deshaun Watson, but they’re certainly receiving them.

The question is whether or not Houston is checking its voicemail.

Rumors around the NFL have indicated that the quarterback has requested a trade, and though the team apparently intends to keep him around, Watson may be prepared to sit out until his request is granted.

According to a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, that threat hasn’t made the Texans budge.

“The Texans remain unwilling to discuss QB Deshaun Watson with other teams, some of whom have resorted to leaving voicemails with trade offers, per sources,” Pelissero tweeted on Wednesday. “Watson spoke briefly to coach David Culley recently, but the two still haven’t met in person. Houston not budging.”

The #Texans remain unwilling to discuss QB Deshaun Watson with other teams, some of whom have resorted to leaving voicemails with trade offers, per sources.



Watson spoke briefly to coach David Culley recently, but the two still haven’t met in person. Houston not budging. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 25, 2021

The teams Watson reportedly would approve trades to the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers.

And whether the Texans want to make the more or not, it’s starting to look inevitable.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images