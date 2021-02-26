Seahawks Reportedly Will Eventually Make Russell Wilson Available

NESN Logo Sign In

A Russell Wilson trade doesn’t appear to be imminent, but it might be coming down the pike.

Wilson was at the center of the football world Thursday when additional details of his reported tension with the Seahawks surfaced. While the star quarterback reportedly has not requested a trade, he does have a shortlist of preferred destinations if he were to leave Seattle.

So while Wilson might not have one foot out the door, it sure sounds like he doesn’t see a long-term future in Seattle.

Those around the league apparently don’t see Wilson sticking with the Seahawks for the long haul either. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler offered some insight into Wilson’s situation Friday morning.

” … I’ve spoken to several people around the league — high-ranking people — who believe the Seahawks eventually will make him available at the right price because of this brewing tension,” Fowler wrote. “It actually predates now. There was talks a couple years ago that maybe Seattle was going to do a deal with the Cleveland Browns — back when the Browns were picking very high in the draft — to try and get Russell Wilson.

“There have been some issues that Wilson has had with personnel. There are issues that he’s had with the offensive line that he’s made clear, but that is a massive problem with him because he feels like he’s not protected the way he should be. There have been multiple occasions privately where he’s talked to the team about offensive input, wanting to be more involved. He felt like they’ve only met him there to a point. They haven’t let him in to have more of that input and control that he’d like to have. This will come to a head at some point. It’s going to get nothing but interesting.”

While Deshaun Watson has dominated the NFL news cycle of late, Wilson appears on track to give the Houston Texans star a run for his money.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images