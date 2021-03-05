Walter Gretzky, Father Of Wayne Gretzky, Dies At 82

Wayne Gretzky made a heartbreaking announcement Thursday night.

His father Walter, known as “Canada’s hockey dad,” died after battling Parkinson’s Disease. Wayne shared the news on his personal Twitter account.

“It’s with deep sadness Janet and I share the news of the passing of my Dad. He bravely battled Parkinson’s and other health issues these last few years, but he never let it get him down.

“… For me, he was the reason I fell in love with the game of hockey. He inspired me to be the best I could be not just in the game of hockey, but in life.

“We will miss him so much, but know that he’s back with our Mom and that brings me and my family peace.”

Walter was 82.

