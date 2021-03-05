Jaylen Brown Reacts To LeBron James Calling Him ‘Underappreciated’

NESN Logo Sign In

High praise probably means a lot more when it’s coming from LeBron James.

The NBA All-Star Game captain selected Jaylen Brown to his team with his fourth pick of the player draft. James called Brown “underappreciated” Thursday after choosing him, and the 24-year-old expressed his excitement and gratitude.

“That’s great to have one of — if not the if not the best player to ever play — select you and point out some of the things that you’ve been doing, or some of the things he’s seen, is great so I appreciate him for that,” Brown said of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar after the Celtics’ 132-125 win over the Toronto Raptors.

They’ll take on Boston Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum, who will be starting for Kevin Durant’s team.

The All-Star Game is slated for March 7.