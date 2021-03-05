NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum may have been in a bit of a slump in recent games, but he came out with a lot of energy against the Toronto Raptors.

The Boston Celtics forward had a balanced nine points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal in the first half of Thursday night’s game, with seven of those coming in the first quarter.

So while Tatum had a quieter second frame, the bench and Robert Williams gave them a little boost — with the unit responsible for 22 of Boston’s 35 second quarter points.

Williams always is going to impress as he did toward the end of the second, getting way, way up for lobs. But Tatum got in on the fun to end on a high note before halftime.

Tatum was like "I can dunk too, Rob"#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/EIRflaPH3Q — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021

Our favorite one, perhaps, came in the third quarter from Tatum. The behind-the-back crossover drive? Sheesh.

0️⃣ to 💯 real quick pic.twitter.com/bnrfo32dNm — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 5, 2021

Keep that up.

