Skip Bayless’ New Reported Contract With FOX Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Skip Bayless got paid.

But it seems ESPN tried to get the talking head to reunite with Stephen A. Smith, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, before FOX Sports gave him a deal that clearly was too good to turn down.

The Post reported Bayless received four-year, $32 million contract. He will continue with his show “Undisputed,” while a potential “second daily show for the afternoons” is in the works.

Bayless left ESPN for FS1 five years ago and has been friends with Smith for over 20 years. ESPN reportedly offered Bayless a contract in August, but nothing came to fruition.

So, fans still will see Bayless spew hot takes for the next four years and likely beyond, considering the 69-year-old doesn’t believe this will be his final deal.

Thumbnail photo via Undisputed YouTube Screengrab