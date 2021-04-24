Brad Marchand’s Point Streak Snaps At Three As Bruins Fall To Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins win streak snapped at six Friday night.

Boston entered its tilt with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night with six straight wins, including two straight over Buffalo, but the Sabres would come away with the exciting win.

Buffalo took a 5-1 lead in the final period but the B’s stormed all the way back to make it a one-goal game with under a minute remaining, but the Sabres would get the last laugh with a 6-4 win.

Brad Marchand also had a streak snap throughout the contest. He was highlighted as a player to look out for in the contest as he entered on a red-hot streak. Although he was unable to record a point and his streak snapped at three games, he still made an impact on the offensive end with four shots on goal.

