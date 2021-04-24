GAME IN A WORD

Satisfying.

Bogaerts wasn’t the only one who played well Friday night.

ON THE BUMP

— PÃ©rez hit a couple of speedbumps early but managed to recover nicely.

The southpaw allowed three hits, including a one-out double off the wall, in the first inning alone. He settled down some after that and gave up just one more hit through the next 2 2/3 innings.

Unfortunately, that hit was an RBI single. And with that, PÃ©rez’s night was over.

— Hirokazu Sawamura struck out the first batter he faced to end the fourth inning. He gave up just one hit in the fifth, though Alex Verdugo saved the day by throwing out Kyle Seager at third base.

— Garrett Whitlock allowed one hit in the sixth and returned for a 1-2-3 seventh inning. He gave up a hit and a walk in the eighth before getting the hook with one out in the inning.

— Adam Ottavino stuck out both batters he faced to wrap up the eighth.

— Matt Barnes got the ball in the ninth, but it didn’t go too smoothly. The righty allowed a one-out three-run homer to Seager that made it a one-run game but still managed to earn the save thanks to the aforementioned catch by Bogaerts.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Xander Bogaerts erased Seattle’s early one-run lead with a two-run blast over the Green Monster. It was his third of the season.