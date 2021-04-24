Bruins Wrap: Comeback Effort Comes Up Short In 6-4 Loss To Sabres

The Bruins fall to 27-13-6 with the loss. The Sabres climb to 13-28-7 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

ALL SQUARE

Both sides earned a first-period goal as the Bruins played a somewhat sloppy first 20 minutes.

It didn’t take long for Boston to get on the board. David Pastrnak sent a puck back in his own zone to Kampfer to get the breakout going. The puck ricocheted off Kampfer’s stick and went to Rask, who tapped it back to the blueliner. The breakout then ensued, with Kampfer zipping a pass rink-wide to Hall.

The winger carried the puck along the left wing through the neutral zone, eventually gaining the offensive blue line. Kampfer had joined the rush, so Hall sent a pass a few feet to his right to Kampfer, who sniped a wrister from the inside of the left circle past Luukkonen at 2:15.

Because Rask had tapped the puck to Kampfer, the netminder was credited with a secondary assist, his first point of the season.

Penalties continued to kill the Bruins though.

With Matt Grzelcyk in the box for tripping Ruotsalainen, Dahlin fed a pass from the point to Reinhart at the dot. Buffalo’s leading scorer ripped a one-timer past Rask to equalize at 15:40, just 17 seconds into the man advantage.

SCORIN’ SABRES

The Bruins were outplayed in pretty much every way in the middle 20, and the Sabres cashed in. Buffalo scored a pair of goals in the second period to go into the third up 3-1.