Brad Stevens Rumored As Possible Candidate For New UNC Head Coach

The Brad Stevens rumor mill is firing back up.

The Boston Celtics head coach once again finds himself at the center of rumors regarding a potential replacement for Roy Williams, who retired as the University of North Carolina men’s basketball head coach Thursday.

According to The Athletic’s Seth Davis and Brian Hamilton, some UNC alum believe Williams would not mind seeing Stevens succeed him.

But Stevens has made it clear lately that he does not plan to leave the team.

The 44-year-old was bombarded by rumors suggesting he was a top candidate to take over Indiana’s men’s basketball team in March. He shot them down on several occasions and often reiterated his desire to stay with the Celtics.

Going to UNC would not make sense for Stevens, either.

In order to take the job, Stevens would have to leave his post as Celtics head coach before the end of the season. Boston has performed well below expectations this season, but Stevens still remains dedicated to helping turn things around.

And after turning down a job in his home state to stick with the C’s, taking a different college basketball job instead would not be the best look.

We’re pretty sure we know where Stevens stands on this one. But it would not be surprising if he addressed these new rumors should they continue to bubble up.

