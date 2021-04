NESN Logo Sign In

It didn’t take long for the Boston Bruins to strike first Thursday night.

Brad Marchand needed just 1:59 to put the Bruins ahead 1-0 in the first period against the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

A point shot bounced off Marchand’s back and off the post and out of the net. A brief review confirmed the puck indeed crossed the red line fully.

The goal marked Marchand’s 20th of the season, and Mike Reilly picked up his first point in a Bruins uniform with an assist.