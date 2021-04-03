Bruins’ David Pastrnak Lauds ‘Playmaker’ David Krejci After Assist No. 500

David Pastrnak was on the finishing end of a David Krejci accolade Saturday as the Boston Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-5 at TD Garden.
Krejci recorded career assist No. 500 on Pastrnak’s first goal of the game. It gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead 45 seconds into the middle period and was the second of five goals they would score in the frame.
Check it out:
Pastrnak, who played on the second line Saturday, was seen retrieving the puck to give to the Boston centerman. Pastrnak expressed how he was happy to be on the receiving end and had some kind words of Krejci after the win.
“Yeah, you know, it’s outstanding accomplishment,” Pastrnak said on a postgame video conference with reporters. “I’m really happy for him. 500 assists — he’s a playmaker. So obviously, or I hope, it means a lot because it’s incredible. Not many Czech players (have) done it.”
Not many Bruins have, either. Krejci, in fact, is just the seventh player in Bruins’ franchise history to do so.
The 34-year-old Krejci has two goals and 21 assists in 30 games this season. He has 709 career points on 500 assists and 209 goals in 941 career games.