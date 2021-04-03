Bruins’ David Pastrnak Lauds ‘Playmaker’ David Krejci After Assist No. 500

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak was on the finishing end of a David Krejci accolade Saturday as the Boston Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-5 at TD Garden.

Krejci recorded career assist No. 500 on Pastrnak’s first goal of the game. It gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead 45 seconds into the middle period and was the second of five goals they would score in the frame.

Check it out:

Only seven #NHLBruins have notched 500 assists.



David Krejci is the latest.



Congrats again, Krecho! pic.twitter.com/Yp1Pgdng8U — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 3, 2021

Pastrnak, who played on the second line Saturday, was seen retrieving the puck to give to the Boston centerman. Pastrnak expressed how he was happy to be on the receiving end and had some kind words of Krejci after the win.