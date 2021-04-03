Nick Castellanos Ejected As Benches Clear In Reds-Cardinals Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Castellanos found himself in the middle of the drama Saturday, and it ended with his ejection as the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals cleared the benches.

It came after Castellanos, the Reds outfielder, yelled directly at St. Louis reliever Jake Woodford after diving first into home plate. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina offered Woodford some backup and put his hands on Castellanos.

Check it out:

More from the benches clearing today in the Cardinals-Reds game.



(via @BallySportsCIN) pic.twitter.com/Qo1vugQjxk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 3, 2021

It came after Castellanos was hit by a 92-mph fastball from Woodford on the first pitch of his at-bat earlier in the fourth inning. He had a few words for both Molina and Woodford then, too.

Castellanos advanced to third on a single by Joey Votto and scored on a wild pitch to extend the Reds’ lead to 7-2 over the Cardinals. Molina ran in front of Woodford and tapped Castellanos, which prompted the benches and bullpens to clear.

No punches appeared to be thrown.

It was the first time Castellanos has been ejected. He had hit a two-run homer and tossed his bat during the Reds’ 11-6 Opening Day loss to the Cardinals.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images