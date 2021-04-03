NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins overhauled their lines to devestating effect Saturday.

Brad Marchand scored a hat trick, and David Pastrnak scored twice to help the Bruins earn a 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden. Five of Boston’s and two of Pittsburgh’s goals came during the unbelievable second period, in which the Bruins seized an advantage they ultimately maintained through the end of the game.

Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves, many of them timely, in the winning effort.

With the victory, the Bruins improve to 19-10-5, while the Penguins fall to 24-12-2.

Here’s how it all went down:

SLOW START

The Penguins took the lead just 3:24 into the first period when Mark Jankowski deflected Mike Matheson’s shot past Halak.

Now THAT is how you start a hockey game! pic.twitter.com/XiSxKzCOsm — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 3, 2021

The teams struggled to create many scoring opportunities over the course of the period, and the Penguins out-shot the Bruins 9-6.

GOAL EXPLOSION

The second period contained all the excitement the first lacked, as the teams combined to score seven goals.

Patrice Bergeron lit the fireworks after just 11 seconds when he collected a loose puck and beat Casey DeSmith with his shot.

The perfect start to the period for the @NHLBruins. pic.twitter.com/fhnQgMeMP5 — NHL (@NHL) April 3, 2021

Pastrnak put the Bruins ahead just 34 seconds later.

Nick Ritchie assisted Pastrnak’s goal, as did David Krejci, who increased his career assist total to 500.

5⃣0⃣0⃣ for 4⃣6⃣



David Krejci's assist on @pastrnak96's goal was the 500th of his career. He is just the seventh player in team history to reach that mark.#NHLBruins | @SullivanTire pic.twitter.com/I4MrUm5D5d — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 3, 2021

However, Boston’s joy was short-lived, as Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel tied the game at 2-2 just two minutes after Pastrnak scored.

JAKE GUENTZEL: GOAL-SCORING MACHINE.



Oh, and you know what that means! 1/2 off Jake's Shakes at @MShakeFactory… but on Monday because they are closed for Easter tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3LgWKe6MFW — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 3, 2021

Jared McCann then put the Penguins back in front of the Bruins 26 seconds later.

That's 7 points (4G-3A) in 6 games for @jaredmccann19.



Another look at the power-play tally ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2QutKKMjl7 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 3, 2021

After a short respite from goals, Marchand tied the score with 5:04 remaining in the period. Matt Grzelcyk should take a bow for his beautiful assist.

Krejci and Marchand ensured the Bruins would ended the period ahead when they scored in quick succession.

The former tapped-in the latter’s seeing-eye pass to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead on the power play with 1:31 left to go.

D🅰️VID KREJCIIIIIIII FOR THE LEADDDDD pic.twitter.com/t5dUHRKuQ8 — NESN (@NESN) April 3, 2021

Then, with 20 seconds remaining in the period, Marchand scored his second goal, which increased the Bruins’ lead to 5-3.

Pretty good end to the period for Brad Machand (@Bmarch63) with two goals and an assist. pic.twitter.com/71BfUr0rBM — NHL (@NHL) April 3, 2021

Bergeron’s assist on Marchand’s goal represented an historic point in the Bruins captain’s career.

Living history.



With a goal and an assist so far today, Patrice Bergeron has moved into sole possession of fourth place on the B's all-time scoring list.#NHLBruins| @SullivanTire pic.twitter.com/uCD021qDEX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 3, 2021

WILD TO THE FINISH

Cody Ceci beat Halak with a wrist shot 4:38 into the third period to cut Boston’s lead to 5-4.

But Pastrnak kept the Penguins at bay when he scored an unassisted goal with 6:32 remaining.

However, there was no way this game would end without some more fireworks. Sidney Crosby made things interesting when he scored with 1:15 remaining. The Penguins superstar registered three points in the game.

Marchand responded by scoring into an empty net to complete his hat trick.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images