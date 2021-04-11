Bruins Honor Zdeno Chara For First Time With Fans In Attendance

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins on Sunday night honored Zdeno Chara for the second time this season, but the latest tribute certainly was more special.

Chara, who signed with the Capitals in free agency before the start of the 2020-21 NHL season, made his return to Boston back on March 3. That Washington-Boston matchup took place a few weeks before TD Garden started allowing a limited number of fans to attend games, so the B’s needed to get creative in order to involve Black and Gold supporters with the first wave of Chara festivities.

This time around, a few thousand Bruins fans were able to show their appreciation for Chara, who was recognized with a tribute video near the halfway point of the first period.

This certainly won’t be the Bruins’ last showing of gratitude for Chara, who kickstarted a new era for the franchise when he arrived in Boston in 2006. No. 33 taking its rightful place in the TD Garden rafters likely will be among the future homages for the legendary defenseman.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images