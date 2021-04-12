NESN Logo Sign In

A young Philadelphia Phillies fan who went viral for his generosity this weekend just received an awesome surprise.

James Scott and his son, Joshua, were at Friday’s game against the Braves when Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman crushed a two-run eighth-inning home run. Joshua took some heat from his father for his catching skills after the band landed nearby, but made up for it a few moments later.

After finally getting hold of the ball, Joshua wound up giving it to a much younger Braves fan wearing a Freeman jersey.

The gesture captured the Internet’s heart, and apparently, both teams were touched, too.

The first baseman met Joshua before Sunday’s series finale, where he gave the fan a baseball autographed by himself and Phillies star Bryce Harper. And the fan’s reaction was priceless.

Take a look:

Friday: @iamjamesscott1 and his son Joshua gave their @FreddieFreeman5 home run ball to a Braves fan.



Tonight: Freddie surprised Joshua with a baseball autographed by both Freddie and @bryceharper3! pic.twitter.com/N9ciuOzHbq — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 11, 2021

Talk about a dream come true.

Something tells us this kid will remember this weekend for the rest of his life.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images