NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman is making sure to take in every second of his NHL starts for the Boston Bruins.

The goalie dominated once again between the pipes with a 31-save performance in the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Swayman picked up his second win in as many starts, and has impressed during his short stint in the NHL. It’s possible fans see him a third time given the uncertainty surrounding when Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak will return.

The 22-year-old still has a lot to learn, and he knows as much. But he’s taking every game as a learning experience, and keeping in mind what Red Gendron, his coach from the University of Maine, told him.

“Every game is a learning experience,” Swayman said on a postgame video conference. “My coach from Maine had a great point: ‘You can’t buy experience from Target,’ and that’s what I’m doing right now. I’m learning every day whether it’s practice or at the hotel or traveling, or at a game. Today, a great memory’s going to be getting that win in a different building, and getting two points that are super important. It’s hard not to enjoy that, and, yeah, I’m gonna have a smile on my face the whole time.”

It’s unclear if Swayman will get a third start just yet. But if he does, it’s clear that also will be a game he learns from in order to continue to grow.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Bruins