What Makes Brad Marchand Tick? Bruins Winger Offers Great Response

Brad Marchand put together yet another performance worthy of Hart Trophy consideration for the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Marchand recorded two points with one goal and one assist to help the Bruins pull out a 4-2 victory over the host Washington Capitals. It was the 13th time this season that Marchand had recorded two or more points and the second consecutive game he provided his 30th short-handed tally of his career.

And while absolutely nobody should be surprised by what the Bruins alternate captain continues to do — he record 85 points or more in the last four seasons — how does someone that already has achieved so much continue to surpass expectations?

“Yeah, I think the biggest thing is as you get older you’re competing with a whole new generation of players,” Marchand said. “When they come in they’re so skilled, they’re so talented and the way they can skate now, to be able to keep up with them it’s a grind every day. I think that’s the biggest thing, the fear of getting pushed out, losing your spot. I think that’s the biggest reason.

“… Just guys that have played hard for a long time, and the way they compete and take care of themselves off the ice, that translates to on the ice,” Marchand continued.

The 32-year-old Marchand, incredibly, has yet to come even close to anything resembling a decline. Just two nights ago the 12-year veteran recorded four points in a win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

He’s been as consistent as they come for much of the last decade and this season has been no different. Marchand now has 47 points on 19 goals and 28 assists in 35 contests this season.

“… It also helps when you’re playing with some of the best players in the world,” Marchand said, “so that’s always easy too.”

Marchand has been one of those best players in the world for the 21-10-6 Bruins, though.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images