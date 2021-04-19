NESN Logo Sign In

The Vancouver Canucks on Sunday played their first game since March 24 following the team’s massive COVID-19 outbreak.

And boy, was it an emotional night.

Vancouver went down 2-0 to the Maple Leafs late in the second period, but tied things up midway through the third. Toronto nearly put things away in the final moments of the game, but the Canucks held firm to sent it to overtime.

Bo Hovart potted the game-winner 1:19 in, and the reaction from his team was electric.

Obviously, this was a major milestone for a team that saw nearly two dozen players fall ill. And they were not shy about their emotions after the game.