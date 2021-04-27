Daniel Cormier Shares Details About Confrontation With Jake Paul

NESN Logo Sign In

Say what you want about Jake Paul, but he certainly knows how to create a buzz by getting under people’s skin.

While Paul wasn’t on the UFC 261 card last weekend, he was responsible for several highlights during the pay-per-view event in Jacksonville. Included was a confrontation with UFC legend Daniel Cormier, who clearly took exception with what the YouTube star was saying.

During Monday’s edition of ESPN’s “DC & Helwani” show, Cormier pulled back the curtain on his encounter with Paul.

“He’s like making faces at me and waving at me,” Cormier said, as transcribed by MMA Junkie. “I’m like, what in the world is happening? What is happening? … This 24-year-old kid is heckling me. He’s heckling me. He’s like a troll but like a famous troll.”

Cormier, who was on the call for ESPN last Saturday, went as far as requesting a two-minute break from the broadcast so that he could step aside to confront Paul.