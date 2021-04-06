NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox will look a bit different over the weekend leading up to their annual matinee matchup on Patriots’ Day.

The franchise on Tuesday revealed their new MLB City Connect Series uniforms, which the Red Sox will wear for their April 17 and April 18 contests against the Chicago White Sox. The new jersey set features the yellow and blue colors that have become synonymous with Marathon Monday in Boston.

The Red Sox called on an old friend to help them out with the release of the brand-new threads. Former Boston slugger David Ortiz narrated a video shared to the Red Sox’s social media channels that broke the uniform news.

“Here, we know how to win on and off the field. Time and time again, we show what it means to be from Boston,” Ortiz says in the video. “With this ‘B,’ you haven’t seen it like this before. This is about taking what you know and flipping it like a bat. Like I said once upon a time, this jersey doesn’t say ‘Red Sox.’ It says ‘Boston.’ We are Boston, we are bold.”

The Red Sox, per a press release by the team, will maintain tradition on Patriots’ Day by wearing their white ‘B Strong’ uniforms for the series finale against the South Siders.

