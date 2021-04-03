Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Alex Cora Shares Update After Sim Game

NESN Logo Sign In

For now, things are ehading in the right direction for Eduardo Rodriguez.

The Boston Red Sox starter is beginning the season on the injured list due to dead arm, which felled him at the end of spring training. He threw a simulated game Friday at the alternate site in Worcester, and now the Red Sox are seeing how he responds.

Manager Alex Cora shared an update Saturday morning.

“With the conditions, the cold weather and the adrenaline, it’s not the same as a big league game. Velocity was off from the usual but it’s not health related,” Cora told reporters. “Good changeup, good cutter, OK breaking ball. He felt fine.

“Now it’s just wait to see how he reacts today. He got here early, he’s doing everything he was supposed to do after a start. So, we’ll know more probably tomorrow morning where he’s at and what we’re going to do with him.”

The earlier Rodriguez is able to return is April 8. The Red Sox haven’t sounded any alarms with Rodriguez throughout the entire process, instead reiterating that they’re just taking the cautious approach. That’s especially necessary since Rodriguez was out for all of the 2020 campaign.

But, like Cora said, the picture will come increasingly into focus starting Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images