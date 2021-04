NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins found a way to get back in the win column.

The Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night on the back of a Patrice Bergeron hat-trick. Bruins rookie goaltender, Jeremy Swayman made 40 saves in his NHL Debut. Courtney Cox has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images