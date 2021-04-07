NASCAR Martinsville Lineup: Starting Order For Saturday’s Cup Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway is set.

Joey Logano, who won two weeks ago at Bristol Motor Speedway, will be on the pole Saturday night, NASCAR announced Wednesday morning. Denny Hamlin, the current leader in the standings, will start second.

William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott will round out the top five.

Here’s the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville:

1st – Joey Logano

2nd – Denny Hamlin

3rd – William Byron

4th – Ryan Blaney

5th – Chase Elliott

6th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

7th – Martin Truex Jr.

8th – Ryan Newman

9th – Kevin Harvick

10th – Brad Keselowski

11th – Daniel Suarez

12th – Kyle Busch

13th – Tyler Reddick

14th – Michael McDowell

15th – Chris Buescher

16th – Erik Jones

17th – Ryan Preece

18th – Austin Dillon

19th – Kyle Larson

20th – Alex Bowman

21st – Kurt Busch

22nd – Matt DiBenedetto

23rd – Christopher Bell

24th – Darrell Wallace Jr.

25th – Cole Custer

26th – Ross Chastain

27th – JJ Yeley

28th – Quin Houff

29th – Justin Haley

30th – Aric Almirola

31st – Cody Ware

32nd – Josh Bilicki

33rd – Corey LaJoie

34th – Anthony Alfredo

35th – BJ McLeod

36th – James Davison

The race is scheduled to start around 7:30 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images