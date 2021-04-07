NASCAR Martinsville Lineup: Starting Order For Saturday’s Cup Race

The lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway is set.
Joey Logano, who won two weeks ago at Bristol Motor Speedway, will be on the pole Saturday night, NASCAR announced Wednesday morning. Denny Hamlin, the current leader in the standings, will start second.
William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott will round out the top five.
Here’s the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville:
1st – Joey Logano
2nd – Denny Hamlin
3rd – William Byron
4th – Ryan Blaney
5th – Chase Elliott
6th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
7th – Martin Truex Jr.
8th – Ryan Newman
9th – Kevin Harvick
10th – Brad Keselowski
11th – Daniel Suarez
12th – Kyle Busch
13th – Tyler Reddick
14th – Michael McDowell
15th – Chris Buescher
16th – Erik Jones
17th – Ryan Preece
18th – Austin Dillon
19th – Kyle Larson
20th – Alex Bowman
21st – Kurt Busch
22nd – Matt DiBenedetto
23rd – Christopher Bell
24th – Darrell Wallace Jr.
25th – Cole Custer
26th – Ross Chastain
27th – JJ Yeley
28th – Quin Houff
29th – Justin Haley
30th – Aric Almirola
31st – Cody Ware
32nd – Josh Bilicki
33rd – Corey LaJoie
34th – Anthony Alfredo
35th – BJ McLeod
36th – James Davison
The race is scheduled to start around 7:30 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.