Tiger Woods Congratulates Hideki Matsuyama After Masters Win

Hideki Matsuyama made history on Sunday as the first Asian-born golfer to win a golf major.

And though he couldn’t participate in The Masters this year, Tiger Woods was following along as the Japan native finished 10 under par for the tournament at Augusta National.

“Making Japan proud Hideki,” Woods tweeted following the conclusion of the 85th Masters. “Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country. This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world.”

Woods couldn’t participate after his recent car accident, but being of Asian ethnicity, you can imagine he was happy with the result.

