How One Appliance Helped Hirokazu Sawamura Adjust To Life In U.S.

Adjusting to life in the United States has been no simple task for Hirokazu Sawamura, and understandably so.

The Japanese reliever has had to cope with several cultural differences after joining the Boston Red Sox on a two-year, $3-million contract in February. Diet has been one of his biggest issues.

Sawamura admittedly “lost weight just a little bit” following his transition from Japan to the U.S. and initially found it difficult to gain back.

Getting a rice cooker, though, was a game-changer.

“The white rice is the biggest difference,” Sawamura said via translator Yutaro Yamaguchi, per MassLive. “I couldn’t get the rice cooker for a long time. And after I got that finally, I was really glad I was able to finally eat white rice. And I think just the differences in the daily life, I think time will solve that.”