Not only does the forecast in Boston call for great weather Saturday. Both the Bruins and Red Sox also are in action, and NESN has you covered every step of the way.

First, the Bruins will set the tone with a matinee showdown against the Flyers in Philadelphia. This marks the third time this week the teams have faced off, with the Flyers winning in overtime Monday night at TD Garden and the Bruins exacting revenge with a 4-2 victory Tuesday night in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Red Sox then will take center stage Saturday night in Baltimore, going toe to toe with the Orioles in the second game of a three-game series. The Sox, winners of four in a row, defeated the O’s in Thursday’s series opener, after which the clubs had an off-day Friday.

Here’s the NESN TV schedule for live Bruins and Red Sox programming Saturday on NESN (all times ET).

SATURDAY ON NESN

1 p.m. — “Bruins Breakaway LIVE”

1:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off LIVE”

2 p.m. — Bruins at Flyers

4:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE”

5 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final LIVE”

6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE”

6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”

7 p.m. — Red Sox at Orioles

10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final LIVE”

SATURDAY ON NESN+

12 p.m. — ACC Softball LIVE (Pittsburgh at North Carolina State)

2:30 p.m. — ACC Softball LIVE (Pittsburgh at North Carolina State)

