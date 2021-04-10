Liverpool’s last Premier League game against Aston Villa gives the Reds a worthy cause for revenge.

The teams will meet Saturday at Anfield in the Premier League. Liverpool enters the contest in seventh place with 49 points after 30 games. Aston Villa is in ninth place with 44 points from 29 games.

Aston Villa routed Liverpool 7-2 on Oct. 4 on the back of Ollie Watkins’ hat trick and the two goals Jack Grealish scored. Aston Villa will be without the injured Grealish on Saturday.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Aston Villa in the United States:

When: Sunday, March 7, at 9 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/429197-vote-now-liverpool-s-men-s-player-of-the-month-for-march" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>