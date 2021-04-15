How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Full Coverage Thursday On NESN Networks

Thursday will be a jam-packed day of Boston sports.
The Red Sox will wrap up their four-game set with the Twins in the afternoon. NESN will provide full coverage of the series finale, with pregame action beginning at noon ET and first pitch set for 1:10 p.m., followed by a full hour of postgame coverage once the final out is made at Target Field in Minnesota.
The Bruins, meanwhile, are set to take on the New York Islanders, with puck drop at TD Garden scheduled for 7 p.m. The Islanders-B’s tilt, the “Bruins Face-Off Live” pregame show at 6:30 p.m. and full postgame coverage all can be seen on NESN.
Should Red Sox-Twins coverage run late, Bruins pregame coverage can be seen on NESN+.
Here is a full rundown of NESN’s Thursday schedule. All times are Eastern.
RED SOX
Noon: “Red Sox First Pitch”
12:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Gameday Live”
1 p.m.: Red Sox at Twins
4 p.m.: “Red Sox Extra Innings”
4:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final”
BRUINS
5:30 p.m.: “My Story: Craig Smith”
6 p.m.: “Ultimate Bruins Show”
6:30 p.m.: “Bruins Face-Off Live”
7 p.m.: Islanders at Bruins
9:30 p.m.: “Bruins Overtime”
10 p.m.: “Bruins Postgame Final”
Here is how you can find NESN and NESN+ on your provider.
For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.