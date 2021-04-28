But the video also gives you an appreciation of what someone like McAvoy can do with the puck on his stick. The Bruins defenseman gathers the puck from goalie Tuukka Rask (who picked up an assist on the play) and immediately looks up ice to begin the rush. The smooth-skating McAvoy gets it to the middle of the rink before the slightest little deke toward the right wing (or the left of the frame in the video). That little hesitation got both Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang to move toward their left — assuming McAvoy was passing to Craig Smith — which opened up the middle of the ice.

From there, McAvoy shoveled a simple pass to Krejci, who took care of the rest — to the embarrassment of Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson, whose jock was left just inside the slot.

Here are another couple of looks at the play:

They make it look easy. pic.twitter.com/qeLpA6Ci1w — NESN (@NESN) April 28, 2021

Taylor Hall, who scored a highlight-reel goal of his own, recently talked about what makes McAvoy so good.

“I think the way he reads the game and the way he moves his feet is pretty elite,” Hall told reporters Monday after practice. “I think his ceiling, I think it’s still pretty untapped. He can move the puck, he can shoot, he can fly out there.”

Having someone who can finish like Krejci did helps, too.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images