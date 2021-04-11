NESN Logo Sign In

Is tension mounting between JC Jackson and the New England Patriots?

The star cornerback posted an Instagram story early Sunday morning that hints at a contract dispute with the Patriots. Jackson, who has emerged as one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL, is a restricted free agent and a year away from unrestricted free agency. He and the Patriots thus far this offseason have not agreed to a contract extension.

“Gotta feed the fam,” Jackson wrote in the post. “This bigger than me.”

Take a look at this screenshot provided by Providence Journal reporter Mark Daniels, who also offered his take on the Jackson situation:

My take on JC Jackson’s Instagram story is he’s saying he’s working hard in order to maximize his value. I’d predict he plays this season on his tender hits free agency in 2022. He has a legit chance to create generational wealth with another good season. He knows that. pic.twitter.com/yjkLPO5noP — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) April 11, 2021

New England last month placed a second-round tender on Jackson, meaning any team that signs the 25-year-old to an offer sheet would have to compensate the the Patriots with a second-round draft pick. The Patriots have the ability to match any team’s offer sheet for Jackson, should a rival club submit an offer.

Typically, teams place first-round tenders on players they intent to retain at all costs. Thus, New England’s decision to use a second-round tender was viewed by some as an indication the team might be willing to move on from Jackson. That is pure speculation, however.

Jackson signed with the Patriots in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He amassed 17 interceptions in his first three seasons, including nine (second in the NFL) in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images