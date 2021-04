NESN Logo Sign In

Monday will be a night Jayson Tatum likely will remember for a long time.

The Boston Celtics forward recorded his first career triple-double in the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.

Tatum picked up his 10th point to go with his 11 rebounds and 10 assists to secure the milestone.

Naturally, Twitter loved what they saw.

Jayson Tatum got his first ever triple double and he’s only 19 😳 — Charlie (@GCharlie0) April 20, 2021

Jayson Tatum’s 1st ever Triple Double on 3-13 shooting and some awful turnovers lol



Even when he’s bad he’s amazing — HOW BOUT THAT (@joshinho_s) April 20, 2021

Jayson Tatum records his first-career triple-double. Low scoring, but he's doing a LOT of play making — Samantha D'Orsi (@SamanthaWCVB) April 20, 2021

JAYSON TATUM HAS MORE TRIPLE DOUBLES ON APRIL 19, 2021 THAN BEN SIMMONS — jabari parker enjoyer (@PlayoffPaige) April 20, 2021

Tatum even got to do it in front of fans, which probably made it all the more special.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images